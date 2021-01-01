Ophiuchi Side Chair in White

This lightweight chair is moulded from Polypropylene - a material which has a durable, wipe clean finish. This great feature makes the seat ideal for family dining as it will be able to withstand meal time messThe solid beech legs are enforced with an internal steel support. This secret support, plus the steel cross wires on the base, results in the chairs not only being hardwearing and sturdy but also still maintaining a sleek streamlined lookClear floor protectors are used on the base of the legs which will protect your floor, minimise drag noise and protect the solid beech chair legs