Rugs America Ophelia Evening Approaches Blue 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug

Like faintly glowing embers, Aged Leather is the embodiment of coziness and warmth. A delightful motif blooms at the heart of this enchanting design that serves as a welcoming invitation into your home. A classy sheen is the unexpected charm that makes this design alluring, captivating, and like nothing you've seen before. If you're looking to add an inexplicable charisma to your floors, look no further than Aged Leather. Color: Blue.