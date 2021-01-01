Opheim 1-Light Half Moon

Features:Comes with hand made wrought iron fixtureMade in the USAProduct Type: Half MoonDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: NoShade Material: Shade Color: Shade Shape: Fixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: Wrought IronWood Type: Number of Lights: 1Dimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 25Finish: Salmon RustPower Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: United StatesLight Direction: AmbientStyle: Traditional;AntikCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: NoWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6Overall Width - Side to Side: 11Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 6Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Cord Cover: NoCord Cover Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: