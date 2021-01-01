Caterpillar Operator Flex Men's 36 in. W x 34 in. L Navy Cotton/Polyester/Spandex Stretch Work Pant, Blue

The Caterpillar Operator Flex work pant is built to flex with your natural movements, ensuring you are comfortable no matter the task. It makes climbing, sitting and bending more comfortable. It is made from CAT's special blend of 7.4 oz., 60% cotton/38% polyester/2% spandex twill. Strategically placed panels made from a blend of 97% polyester/3% spandex placed at the sides of the waist, back of the knees and crotch, ensure increased flexibility, comfort and breathability. The Operator Flex pant is designed in a classic fit with an 18 in. leg opening and belt loops that fit a 2.25 in. belt. Caterpillar added front slash pockets with metal rivets for added strength and a zippered action pocket so you can keep items secure and within reach. Adding a bellowed side cargo pocket with a secure flap, layered multi-purpose pockets and 2 reinforced back pockets, make this CAT pant as full featured as possible. Backed by Caterpillar's 100% guarantee against defects in materials and workmanship for the life of the garment, the Caterpillar Operator Flex Pant is truly 1 of the most comfortable and flexible work pants available. Hard to beat at any price and 1 you will be proud to own. Color: Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.