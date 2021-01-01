From gigabyte

Open Box - GIGABYTE AERO 17 HDR YD - 17.3' UHD 4K IPS Anti-Glare, Intel Core i9, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 Boost Clock 1245 MHz & Max Graphics Power of 105W NVIDIA DLSS for groundbreaking AI rendering 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11980HK (2.6GHz-5.0GHz) 32GB RAM (64GB Max), 512GB SSD + 1TB SSD 17.3' Thin Bezel UHD 4K 3840 x 2160 IPS Anti-glare Display LCD (VESA DisplayHDR 400, 100% Adobe RGB) X-Rite Certified, per unit factory calibrated & Pantone Validated Color Accuracy 9 I/O ports including Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) and UHS-II SD Card Reader Windforce Infinity Next-gen Cooling for Laptop 15.60 (W) x 10.60 (D) x 0.85 (H) inch, 99Wh Battery, 5.50 lbs.

