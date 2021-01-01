Open Back Metal Counter Height Barstool Light Gray - HomePop

Advertisement
Modern meets masculine in the 24 inch open back industrial style counter stool. It's the perfect size for gathering around a kitchen island or as extra seating at the dining table. Featuring a simple frame design, the metal bar stool is industrial styling at its best, enhanced by a three inch woven cushion. With an extra foot bar for enhanced comfort, the metal counter stools also come in solid colors or a black and cream African-inspired mudcloth pattern. Easy to assemble and maintain. Color: Light Gray.