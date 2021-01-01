Opal Leather Area Rug by Linie Design - Color: Black (LTH OPAL BLK 170)

A feast for the eyes, the Opal Leather Area Rug will add a sophisticated air to the modern home. A geometric pattern of scalene triangles in varying shades of gray and black intertwined with cream give this rug its distinct look. Crafted from cowhide, Opals surface has a smooth, natural fiber texture that is indulgent underfoot. Designed for indoor use, the Opal Leather Area Rug requires a rug pad (sold separately) for solid surfaces. An original piece of handcraft, Linie Designs are crafted to provide years of enjoyment. Linie Design's rugs, renown for their originality and simplicity, are designed by leading Scandinavian designers and specialist weavers. These rugs are handmade in India using authentic traditional craftsmanship. Linie Design is a member of CARE & FARE, an organization that fights illegal child labor and to improve the living conditions of carpet knotters and their families. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black.