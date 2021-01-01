Make your space feel like a luxurious spa vacation with our Opal Bliss Ultrasonic Diffuser! Enjoy a variety of light modes for added ambiance and style. Diffuser measures 8.46H x 5.35 in. in diameter Crafted of glass Iridescent finish Continuous mode: up to six (6) hours Holds up to 150 ml of water Light Modes: Warm white or off On/Off button and plug in cord Remove top and empty water from tank away from the air vent. To remove possible buildup, gently use a cotton swab dipped in white vinegar to wipe out the inside. Care: Dry with soft cloth to avoid mineral buildup. Allow unit to dry thoroughly. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.