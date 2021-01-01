From ssp tech ltd

OOTDTY IEC 320 3-Pin C13 Female To C20 Male Plug Adapter Converter For AC Power Supply New 2017

$7.75
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

OOTDTY IEC 320 3-Pin C13 Female To C20 Male Plug Adapter Converter.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com