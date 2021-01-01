OoO Bookshelf Speakers with 3Inch Woofers and Silk Tweeter Dark Walnut Pair

The compact OoO speaker sounds much larger than it looks, giving listeners a fully immersive experience with its dynamic and extended sound signature. Its slim shape can be used horizontally as a center channel speaker, vertically as bookshelf speakers, or use with optional wall mounting brackets as surround sound speakers. Each OoO speaker holds two 3-inch square frame woofers in a ported enclosure, achieving usable bass extension down to 60Hz. The tweeter is based on s popular 0.75-inch silk dome design, using a high efficiency neodymium magnet and small diameter bezel for tight driver spacing. A 6dB/Octave low-pass circuit is used on the woofers while a 12dB/Octave high-pass circuit with level matching is used on the tweeter.