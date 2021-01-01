From isabelline

8'2"X9'10" Wool And Silk Blue Hand Knotted Tone On Tone Tabriz Oriental Rug E8A08429D42D436F94F797C816F298E5

$3,569.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com