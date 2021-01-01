Ook Iphone 12 Pro Max Case Road And Alien Pattern Design For Girls Women Boys Drop Protection Anti-Slip Ultra-Slim Cover For Iphone 12 Pro Max 6.7.

Precise Cutouts:100% Fit Your Iphone 12 Pro Max, Appropriate Cutouts For Side Buttons, Cameras And Other Ports. Easily Charge Your Iphone 12 Pro Max Wireless Without Taking Off Your Phone Case. Screen And Camera Protection: Featuring Raised Bumper Cover To Lift Front Screen And Back Camera Off Flat Surface, Provides Maximum Protection For Your Screen And Cameras From Scratches Or Cracks. Superb Craftsmanship: Hard Pc And Soft Tpu Material Give You A Comfortable Grip. Protect Your Iphone 12 Pro Max From Scratches, Scrapes, Dust And Bumps. Beautiful Pattern Design Make Your Iphone 12 Pro Max Catching Eyes. Anti-Slip Design: The Edges Anti-Slip Pattern Design Reduce The Risk Of Accidentally Falling Your Phone. Package Included:1 Phone Case Only, Phone And Other Accessories Are Not Included.