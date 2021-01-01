Ook Case For Iphone 12 Pro Max Case 6.7 Inch 2020, Swan Love Design Soft Tpu + Hard Pc Cover With Reinforced Corner Anti-Scratch Shockproof.

This Case Fits Perfectly And Provide A Good Protection For Your Phone Without Adding Any Bulk, It Can Withstands Most Scratches, Drops, Bumps And Shocks. Anti-Slip Texture: Made Of High Quality Tpu And Pc Material, Which Prevents Your Phone Slipping Out Of Your Hand And Protect Your Phone From Bump And Impact. Screen And Camera Protection: The Raised Lips And Four Reinforced Corners To Lift Screen And Camera Off Flat Surface To Protect Front Screen And Camera From Scratch Or Crack. This Case Printed Swan Love On The Back, Which Makes Your Phone More Attractive And Fashion.