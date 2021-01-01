From gracie oaks
32" Wooden TV Stand,Buffet Entryway Bar Kitchen Dining Storage
Add a little barn-inspired style to your living room with this TV stand! This TV stand features a barn-style door with an X-shaped pattern on a sliding track, full of modern farmhouse charm. The door is not only a great accent but also useful. You can hide that storage or reveal accent pieces you wish to show off. Interior shelves are perfect for holding your cable box, gaming consoles, books, or other decorative items.