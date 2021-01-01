From ashland
9.5" Wooden Lantern with Silver Top by Ashland® | Michaels®
Advertisement
9.5" Wooden Lantern with Silver Top by Ashland® at Michaels. Display a single wick pillar candle in this elegant wooden lantern. Display a single wick pillar candle in this elegant wooden lantern. This lantern will be a great addition to your summer home décor. Details:Brown and silver, 4.75" x 4.75" x 9.45" (12.1cm x 12.1cm x 24cm), 1 lantern, Pine, glass and ironWARNING: For use with 1 single wick 3" x 6" (7.6cm x 15.2cm) tall pillar candle. Burn within site. Keep away from things that catch fire. Keep away from children and pets. | 9.5" Wooden Lantern with Silver Top by Ashland® | Michaels®