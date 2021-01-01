31.5" Wood Writing Desk And Chair Set_200907888

The children’s desk and chair set is made of high-quality iron and full plastic panels. This is a new upgraded table and chair with adjustable height. The non-reflective surface of the table top can protect children's eyes. The pull-out drawer is convenient for storing various books. The mesh backrest of the backrest and the seat cushion of the backrest increase air circulation, which is safe and comfortable. School bags, cups, etc. are hung on steel hooks. It is ergonomically designed to make children more comfortable to learn. The three-stage adjustable brightness table lamp can make children feel happy while studying and drawing at night without hurting their eyes. Tables and chairs will be the best choice for children. Color: Pink/White