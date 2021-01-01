13" Wood Sunshine Canteen Delilah Chevron Cutting Board - society6

A must-have kitchen accessory—any way you slice it. The Society6 cutting board is made from light natural birch wood that won't look too heavy when integrated into your kitchen decor. Available in array of curated designs, the display side is printed with a semi-gloss coat that will pop when displayed on your counter or hung on the wall through the 1" handle. The prep side is a matte natural birch woodgrain that can be easily washed with a non-abrasive cloth. Available in three different shapes; round, square or rectangle. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide.