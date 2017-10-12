17" x 12" Wood Cat Coquillette Leopard Print Rectangular Cutting Board - society6

A must-have kitchen accessory—any way you slice it. The rectangle Society6 cutting board is made from light natural birch wood that won't look too heavy when integrated into your kitchen decor. The display side is printed with a semi-gloss coat that will pop when displayed on your counter or hung on the wall with the 1" handle. The prep side is a matte natural birch woodgrain that can be easily washed with a non-abrasive cloth. And the best part? Every purchase pays the artist who designed it—supporting creativity worldwide.