Onway Twin Over Twin Metal Standard Bunk Bed with Trundle
With this bunk bed, saving space is piece of cake. This bed sports a durable metal frame finished in black/ white/ silver with slatted guardrails that keep top bunk sleepers safe and prevent pillows from falling. This design includes two ladders on each side for easy climbing, while metal support slats remove the need for box springs. The trundle can provide a separate bed. It is suitable for staying with your friends or classmates. Bed Frame Color: Black