OnWall Surge Protector with 6 Pivoting AC Outlets 1080 Joules of Surge Protection Low Profile Design Installs Over Existing Outlets to Protect Your.

Upgrade your outlet. 4 rotating AC outlets and 2 USB ports grant you more flexibility and ease of managing more plugs than ever before. Dont charge your devices with dirty power. This surge protector filters outside electrical interference to fuel your devices with clean power which prolongs the lifespan of your devices. Low profile design keeps the surge protector only 1.75 inches from the wall. Includes a securement screw to add stability and support. Protect your devices from electrical surges with 1080 joules of surge protection. A 1080 joule rating is great for your more expensive and sizeable electronics and appliances. Tested and Proven to be a trusted partner. UL safety certified with a 5 year, $25k connected equipment warranty. Your electronics won't be 'hertz' with. That was a terrible electricity pun.