Fill your summer memories with moments of cozy gatherings around a warm fire and refreshing relaxation under the evening sky. With a round structure of sleek, sturdy aluminum, this piece not only offers an incredible upgrade in style but is also perfect for parties due to its easy seating arrangement and built-in tank holder. This fire pit comes with a burner cover that you can use to cover the fire pit when not in use, allowing you to use this as a side table as well. Best Selling Home Decor Ontario 33.5-in W 37000-BTU Hammered Bronze Portable Aluminum Propane Gas Fire Pit | 312973