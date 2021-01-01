onn. Silicone Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Light Pink Color

Say hello to your new favorite accessory with the onn. Silicone Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro (6.1" Screens). Show off your phone's figure with our smooth, slim silicone case and protect your favorite sidekick from scratches, dust, and dings without sacrificing your style. Drop tested to 6 feet, this case is lightweight with a soft touch finish, has a durable scratch and dust resistant design, and offers convenient access to all buttons and ports. You won't find any bad phone days here! Protect onn. with the onn. Silicone Case for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1" Screens. We're onn. to something here. We took the hassle out of buying electronics and built a brand that's fresh and simple. With delightful pops of color, finding the right product has never been easier. Say goodbye to stressful decision-making and fear of the electronics aisle. Our mission is simple… to deliver great products and make it easy. Choose onn. and get back to using your brainpower for the important things in life… like pondering the question, "What should I binge watch this weekend?"