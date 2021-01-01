Only Natural Pet Ultimate Daily Vitamin Bite Soft Cat Chews in Green, Size: 120 Count | PetSmart

Only Natural Pet Ultimate Daily Vitamin Bites for Cats provide a full spectrum of vitamins & minerals to support joints, skin & coat, digestive health & vitality. These chewable cat vitamin bites were holistically developed to help ensure that your cat has the nutrients needed for overall health & wellness. Features: Holistic veterinarian formulated Grain free, no wheat or oats No sweeteners, artificial flavors, colors or preservatives 100% satisfaction guarantee Intended For: Cats Includes: (1) 120 soft chew jar (6.35 oz) Health Consideration: Daily Vitamin, General Wellness, Skin & Coat, Joint Support, Digestive Health Pet Weight: All Weights Total Weight: 6.35 oz (180 g) Dimensions: 2 x 2 x 6.8 NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Brewers Dried Yeast, Glycerin, Water, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Chicken Liver, Dried Aspergillus oryzae Fermentation Product, Dried Aspergillus niger Fermentation Product, Flaxseed Oil, L-Lysine Mono HCl, Gum Arabic, New Zealand Green Mussels, Glucosamine Hydrochloride (shellfish), Natural Flavor (from oregano, flaxseed and plums), Sunflower Lecithin, Chondroitin Sulfate (bovine), Taurine, L-Glutamine, Apple Pectin, Anchovy Oil, Sodium Alginate, Calcium Ascorbate, Choline Bitartrate, Active Dry Yeast, Betaine Hydrochloride, DL-Methionine, Calcium Sulfate Dihydrate, Vitamin E Supplement, Mixed Tocopherols (preservative), L-Tyrosine, Dried Kelp, Calcium Pantothenate, Thiamine, Mononitrate, Niacinamide, Riboflavin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Dried Lactobacillus acidophilus Fermentation Product, Para-Aminobenzoic Acid, Zinc Gluconate, Manganese Amino Acid Chelate, Iron (amino acid chelate), Sodium Selenite, Vitamin A Supplement, Copper Gluconate, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Folic Acid Guaranteed Analysis (per 1 Chew (1.5 g) Levels represent minimum values unless otherwise stated: Moisture (max) 15 %Arginine 0.17 %Lysine 4.17 %Methionine 0.17 %Linolenic Acid 2.63 %Calcium 0.83 %Potassium 0.004 %Sodium 0.07 %Sodium (max) 0.3 %Iron 0.062 mgCopper 0.0075 mgManganese 0.062 mgZinc 0.062 mgSelenium 0.875 mcgVitamin A 50 IUVitamin D3 5 IUVitamin E 1.25 IUThiamine 1.25 mgRiboflavin 0.625 mgPantothenic Acid 1.25 mgNiacin 1.25 mgPyridoxine 0.5 mgFolic Acid 0.005 mgBiotin 0.005 mgVitamin B12 0.005 mgCholine 1.25 mgTaurine 20 mg*Glucosamine 37.5 mg*Omega 3 Fatty Acid 25 mg*Chondroitin Sulfate 18.75 mg*L-Glutamine 18.75 mg*Ascorbic Acid 12.5 mg*Betaine Hydrochloride 2.5 mg*L-Tyrosine 1.25 mg*Para Aminobenzoic Acid 0.5 mg*Inositol 0.125 mg*Total Microorganisms 1.12 x 108 CFU (L. acidophilus & S. cerevisiae, in descending amounts)**Amylase 165 SKB**Lipase 18.75 FIP**Cellulase 4.25 CU**Protease 0.6 GDU*Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO cat food nutrient profiles. Directions: 4 chews daily, divided between AM and PM. As with any dietary change, start with half the regular dose and gradually increase to the recommended amount over one week's time. This product is intended for intermittent or supplemental feeding only. Caution: For animal use only. Keep out of the reach of children and animals. In case of accidental overdose, contact a health professional immediately. IMPORTANT: This product contains enzymes and live cultures. Store in a dry area away from extreme heat and direct sunlight. Only Natural Pet Ultimate Daily Vitamin Bite Soft Cat Chews in Green, Size: 120 Count | PetSmart