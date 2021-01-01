(Only Keycaps) Russian Coral Sea 60% PBT Keycaps Set OEM Profile for MX Switches Mechanical Gaming Keyboard GK61 64

Only Keycaps It\u2019s only keycaps, no keyboard included. The keycap loading board is only for taking photo, not included in the sold package; OEM Profile This keycap set is OEM profile which is a little higher than Cherry profile. Please make sure it fits your usage habit before placing order; PBT Keycaps Adopts high quality oil-resistant PBT material, and the legend is dye sublimation which is fade-resistant. Some keycaps especially the spacebar and ESC keycaps are 5-sided dye-sub. The keycaps are durable with 1.3~1.6mm thick walls; 60% Keycaps Set Compatible with 64/61/60 Standard ANSI MX mechanical keyboard whose space is 6.25u, around 11.7cm. Perfect for keyboard models: RK61 series, GANSS ALT61 series, IKBC poker series, Anne PRO, GH60, iqunix f60, GK61 64 etc.; Replacement Keycaps This full keycap set consists of 70 keycaps including replacement ones. A brief keycap puller inside the package for free. It\u2019s joyful to DIY your lovely mechanical gaming keyb