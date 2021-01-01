Onion Floor Foliage Grass in Planter

This brand is known for quality and distinctive design, the mark of timeless beauty and relaxed living and this lifelike plant fulfills those expectations. The grass is set in the perfect planter that will compliment. The decor of any room. Plants add a feeling of life to a room, making it warmer and more welcoming artificial plants let you decorate without concern for water damage, trimming or soil. This high quality grass plant is brought to you setting the standard in permanent botanical, these products bring you a richer and more realistic plant.