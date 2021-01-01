Oneplus 1+ 6 Wallet Case, Premium Pu Leather Flip Folio Case With Card Slots, Cash Pocket, Kickstand With Magnetic Closure Protective Case For Oneplus.

Material: Tpu: Form Factor: Flip Color: Red Compatible Phone Models: 1+ 6 Multifunction: (1). Included 3 Card Slots And 1 Money Pocket, Carry Around Your Credit And Debit Cards, And Cash Without Having To Take Your Wallet With You. (2). Canstand Phone Up To Watch Something Hands-Free. (3). Magnetic Flap To Keep It Closed And Protected Secure Magnetic Closure Protective Case. Comprehensive Protection: The Flip Wallet Leather Case Covers All Corners And Provides Great Dual-Layer Protection To Your Smartphone. The Durable Soft Tpu Full-Body Inner Case Comes With Cushioned Shockproof Edge And Ensures Your Phone Against Drops And Bumps. Hands Free Viewing: Features A Built-In Kickstand Design, This Folio Case Provides You Full Screen By Folding It Back As Astand, And You Can Adjust The Angle In A Comfortable Place. We Can Watch Movies On Long Flights Or To Have Facetime With Your Friends While Youre In The Kitchen Etc.^