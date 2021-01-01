From altis global limited
Onelink Plus dock 40a40090us For Select ThinkPad Models Only Renewed
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. 40a40090us In The Factory Sealed USA Retail Packaging Includes The 90w AC Adapter With 2 Prong 110v Power Cord. This Item Is Only Compatible With The Following Models; V310-15ISK, ThinkPad 13 (1st Gen) Windows, ThinkPad 13 (2nd Gen) Windows, P40 Yoga, X1 Tablet (1st Gen- Productivity Module (4X50L08495) Required ) , X1 Tablet (2nd Gen - Productivity Module (4X50L08495) Required ), ThinkPad Yoga 14, ThinkPad Yoga 260, ThinkPad Yoga 460, X1 Carbon (4th Gen) Only, X1 Yoga (1st Gen) Only. Specs and Features 1Connectivity - ( NO HDMI PORT ) 4 x USB 3.0, 1 provide always on mobile device charging, 2x USB 2.0,1x OneLink+ upstream connector, 2 x DP, 1x V GA, 1x Gigabit Ethernet, 1x Stereo/Mic Combo Port, 1 x Security lock hole, 1x DC in. Up to 3 monitors can be Hooked Up. OneLink Plus dock Is Capable To Support up to 4k2k(3840x2160) resolution. Warning - The X1 Tablet 1st and 2