Vitamix ONE, Black

Streamlined design that won’t take up much space in your kitchen. Makes amazing smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts and much more. Not intended for hot soups or ultra-thick nut butters. 32 oz. Tritan BPA-Free container with ergonomic handle. The Vitamix ONE is not currently compatible with other Vitamix containers. Powerful motor easily breaks down tough veggies, frozen fruit, and more. One simple dial does it all. For best results, start the blender, then quickly ramp it to high. Tamper gets tough blends moving by pushing ingredients into the blades. Hand wash only 100th anniversary commemorative blender What Comes in the Box: 32-ounce Container, Motor Base, Mini-Tamper, Weight: 2.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Vitamix