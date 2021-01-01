Pet Gear One Step Cat & Dog Ramp, Essential Grey

The Pet Gear One Step Dog & Cat Ramp is a simple way to make your home more accessible for your less mobile BFF. This ramp features a large platform and carpet mat, so your pet can confidently climb up or down. To prevent sliding and injury, the bottom features rubber grippers for added security. The carpet mat is also machine washable, making the step easy to keep looking and smelling clean. If your pet is having trouble jumping onto their former favorite spots, this Pet Gear ramp is sure to fix that problem!