ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr Point Made 24-Hour Gel Eyeliner Pencil, One Size , Black

What it is: A 24-hour, waterproof, and ultra-pigmented gel eyeliner that combines the silky texture of a liquid liner with the smudgy texture of kohl.Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, and triclocarban, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free.What Else You Need to Know: Get effortless application in one swipe. This bold gel eyeliner pencil features a formula that allows the perfect amount of time to smudge and perfect to your liking before drying down to its long-wear, 24-hour, matte finish. Once it's dry, it won't bleed or smudge.Suggested Usage:-Working as close to your lash line as you can, start from the inner corner of your upper eyelid. -Draw a thin line across your eyelid outward until you are two thirds toward the outer corner.-Lift and extend the line outward and upward to create the illusion of an almond-shaped eye. -Smudge and blend as desired for a smoky look.Size:0.04 oz/ 1.2 gIngredients:Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Synthetic Wax, Isododecane, Polybutene, Ethylene/Propylene Copolymer, Mica, Silica Silylate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Cera Carnauba/Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax/Cire De Carnauba. May Contain/Peut Contenir (ï¿½): CI 77499 (Iron Oxide), CI 77510 (Ferric Ferrocyanide), CI 77266 (Black 2) [NANO].