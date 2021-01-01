ONE R Twin Edition Selfie Stick Kit 4K Action Camera 57K 360 Camera with Interchangeable Lenses Stabilization IPX8 Waterproof Touch Screen AI Editing

5.7K 360 + 4K WIDE ONE R Twin Edition transforms on the fly from a 360 cam to a 4K 60fps wide-angle shooter. You'll always have the right tool to capture the action. FlowState Stabilization FlowState achieves gimbal-like stabilization without the gimbal. Thanks to a new scene-detection algorithm, your footage stays clear and steady even in low light. SUPER 5.7K All pixels are not created equal. The Dual-Lens 360 Mod raises the bar with Super 5.7K resolution, leveraging H.265 encoding, advanced image processing and an AI-powered finishing algorithm to preserve detail and make your footage pop. IPX8 WATERPROOF ONE R is IPX8 waterproof to 5m (16.4ft). Whether you're poolside or on a rainy-day ride, ONE R can handle it. ! ONE R is waterproof to 5 meters when built. That means all components are locked together and ONE R is secured in the Mounting Bracket. If youre using ONE R in rough water conditions (e.g Surfing) you should use the