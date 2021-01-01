One Portable External SSD 250GB 3D NAND USB31 Gen2 IP66 WaterDustShock Proof for PC Laptop Mac Android Game Console

Best Quality Guranteed. 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY: 3D NAND Flash delivers high read/write speeds up to 450MB/s. One allows you to transfer large amounts of data in mere seconds. COMPATABILITY: Compatible with Laptops and Desktops. Windows and MAC OS operating systems, android phone, and current game console. DURABLE: One has no moving parts, protected with an Aluminum cover and a shock absorbing Silicone bumper. MIL-STD-810 and IP66 rating ensures that the drive is resistant to Shock, Dust, and Water. INTEGRATED DESIGN: Built in USB 3.1 Type-C cable makes portability and storage of the drive simple and convenient. (USB 3.0 type-A adapter included) 3-YEAR WARRANTY: Please register your product via manufacture official website to get the complete warranty services, product support and more.