One-of-a-Kind Sultanabad Hand-Knotted Silver/Brown 13'5" Square Wool Area Rug

Recreating the classic Oriental Sultanabad designs, coupling stringent quality standards with the use of only the finest materials, ensuring these rugs will stand up to the rigors of modern life. These elegantly hand woven revival masterpieces from Pakistan are woven from sumptuous hand spun, vegetable dyed ghazni wool. The antique look and overall feel in these exceptional rugs is created by true master craftsman and leaves you with the question of whether these remarkable pieces are truly recreations or antique.