One-of-a-Kind Stoneville Hand-Knotted 1960s Turkish Navy 7' x 9' Area Rug

Authentic vintage rug hand-knotted by Turkish artisans over 50 years ago.Features:Handcrafted and weft foundationDue to handcrafting, slight variations may occur and some shedding is normalThis is a one-of-a-kind rug.The edges are hand sewnThis rug is fashioned from organically dyed wool(pile) and cotton (warp and weft) handmade vintage Turkish rugsA lot of processes were made to renovate the rugs. Dusting, shaving, bleaching, coloring ,over dying , drying. The rugs are soaked in pools of boiling water with textile dyes. These dyes are TUV Approved. Test results for color fastness, carcinogenic substances, azo dyes and harmful chemicals are approved by TUV.Rug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;CottonMaterial Details: Wool pile and cotton warpPrimary Color: NavyRug Age: 1960sRug Manufacturer Year: 1960One-of-a-Kind Style: TurkishRemarks/Conditions: No wearRemarks/Conditions Details: High-Low: NoStyle: RusticSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin: TurkeyCountry of Origin - Additional Details: TurkeyBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brush;Professional cleaningSpefications:GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: YesCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesGoodweave Certified: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 84Overall Length - End to End: 108Overall Product Weight: 10Pile Height: 1.5Knot Density: 150Rug Size: 7' x 9'Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 1 YearCommercial Warranty: No