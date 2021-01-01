From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Selevae Hand-Knotted 1960s Gray 5'3" x 7'6" Area Rug

$979.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Authentic vintage rug, hand-knotted by Turkish artisans over 50 years ago.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com