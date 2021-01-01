One-of-a-Kind Runner Athreya Geometric Hand-Knotted 2'6" x 8' Wool Black/Ivory Area Rug

This rug is a unique piece of world art that will enhance your living space. This beautiful Indian hand-tufted rug was made with 100% wool pile and vegetable dyes. This particular rug was created by the local weavers in the Varanasi region of India, in the Bhadohi village. All washing, spinning and dyeing of the wool are done by the villagers in this area. The weaving technique is hand-tufted, which is a rug making process where weavers insert yarn into the rug backing with a hand held tufting gun to push and pull the threads through a pre-woven grid foundation. In a tufted rug, the tops of the loops are sheared to expose the ends of the threads for a softer, plusher pile.