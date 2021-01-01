From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Parkes Hand-Knotted New Age Central Asia Burgundy 2'6" x 6'4" Wool Area Rug

$619.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

A beautiful solid runner rug hand-knotted by skillful weavers in Central Asia made with 100% wool.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com