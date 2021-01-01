From bokara rug co., inc.
One-of-a-Kind Overdyed Hand-Knotted 10'2" x 13'11" Wool Black Area Rug
Advertisement
A small selection from overdyed rugs demonstrates a process best described as 'the modern palette applied to classic'. This area rug consists of an added step to the finishing process in which it is antique washed, sheared, and finally hand dyed in a full immersion bath of a chosen color. The effect is quite stunning, adding a vibrant overcast to the whole rug and blending seamlessly with the prior dyes.