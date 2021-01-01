One-of-a-Kind Niommi Hand-Knotted Red/Blue 1'10" x 7'8" Runner Wool Area Rug

This area rug is hand-knotted by skillful weavers in Central Asia with 100% wool material. This hand-knotted rug is among the cognoscenti and accumulators diaries, as every knot of the rug is honed by a skilled weaver's hands, without any machine's interference. The quality of a hand-knotted rug is determined by the number of knots per square inch, as some fine weaves can take up to a year to create a single masterpiece. 100% Wool is the primary material used to create these prized possessions that are usually placed in a well-deserving high-price space. Hand-knotted rugs can hold up high traffic for more than 20 years; hence it is the popular choice for hallways, living rooms, offices, etc. This fine examples of craftsmanship silently tell the tale of a weaver's traditional legacy.