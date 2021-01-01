One-of-a-Kind Ninni Hand-Knotted 2'9" x 4'2" Wool Red Area Rug

Enjoy the uniqueness of this authentic one-of-a-kind handmade rug. This genuine oriental area rug is hand-knotted by skillful weavers. The hand-knotted rug is the first choice of critics and collectors, as every knot of the rug is honed by a skilled weaver's hands, without any machine's interference. The quality of a hand-knotted oriental carpet is determined by the number of knots per square inch, as some fine weavers can take up to a year to create a single average room size rug. The wool is the primary material used to create this handmade rug that is usually placed in a well-deserving high-price space. The hand-knotted rug can hold up high traffic for more than 20 years, hence are a popular choice for hallways, living rooms, offices, etc. These fine examples of craftsmanship silently tell the tale of a weaver's traditional rug weaving legacy.