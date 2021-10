Needlepoint is one of the oldest weaving techniques, where design is created by stitching various colors of yarn on a canvas. Needlepoint rugs are a little thicker than Kilim and Aubusson rugs, about the same thickness as Soumak rugs,Needlepoint designs are mostly floral with occasional birds and butterflies. French Aubusson - as well as a variety of European designs are also used on needlepoint rugs frequently.