One-of-a-Kind Nary Hand-Knotted Traditional Style Red 8' x 10' Area Rug

Description

Tabriz Design rugs are distinguished by their excellent weave and by their remarkable adherence to the classical traditions of antique Persian rug design. Add a magnificent accent to your home with the Tabriz Floral collection. With each rug in this collection, Isabelline recreates the majesty of a timeless Persian classic, updated with a modern color scheme and a delicate weave. The silk and lamb's wool are hand-knotted and woven into these classic designs. The elegance and durability of these rugs will ensure that they will be a favorite for years to come.

