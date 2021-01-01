One-of-a-Kind Meldia Hand-Knotted 1970s 5'1" x 9'4" Area Rug in Purple

Carved and hi-low pile carpets are made of double knotted Turkish carpets. They are selected from 30 - 70 years of handmade carpets. They are cleaned and washed and their original colors are neutralized and they are overdyed. The difference between overdyed and those rugs is some patterns of those carpets are carved and their piles reduce as small as possible and rest left as original. This cutting technique makes the carpet look 3D design. After this unusual transformation, these carpets may call pieces of contemporary art and they complement any modern and minimal home decor.