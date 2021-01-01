One-of-a-Kind Mauldin Hand-Knotted New Age Red 5'6'' x 4'1'' Wool Area Rug

A beautiful genuine Kilim area rug is hand woven by skillful weavers in Central Asia with 100% Wool material. This rug is in New, First Quality condition. Dimensions are 5' 6'' X 4' 1'' in foot and 168 X 124 in centimeter. The primary color is Red. The Hand-Woven rugs are produced in a similar manner, as the hand-knotted rug but using a different kind of loom. Hand-woven carpets are known for their amazing beauty and lastingness but require a lot of time and skill. Here the weaver uses the loom to weave the rug fibers into the warp. The weaving technique allows the use of many colors and weave-variations, producing almost unlimited variety of patterns and colors to pick from. Due to the precise construction techniques, a hand woven rug will provide you with years of consolation and satisfaction.