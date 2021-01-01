From canora grey

One-of-a-Kind Magnuson Hand-Knotted 1960s Turkish Beige/Yellow 8' x 12' Area Rug

$3,999.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Authentic vintage rug, hand-knotted by Turkish artisans over 50 years ago.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com