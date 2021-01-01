One-of-a-Kind Maera Hand-Knotted 2010s Ivory/Tan 10'3" x 13'7" Area Rug

Give any room a rustic vibe with this Galaxy area rug. Simple and modern, this hand-knotted wool and viscose rug showcase a blue and grey color combination that easily complements any decor. Vacuum regularly to prevent dust and crumbs from settling into the roots of the fibers. Brushless attachment is recommended. Avoid direct and continuous exposure to sunlight. The use rug protectors under the legs of heavy furniture to avoid flattening piles. Do not pull loose ends, clip them with scissors. Turn carpet occasionally to equalize wear. Clean spills immediately; if liquid, blot with clean, undyed cloth by pressing firmly around the spill to absorb as much as possible. For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended. Store in a dry, well-ventilated area. The The use of a rug pad is recommended.