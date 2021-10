One-of-a-Kind Lorns Hand-Knotted Kazak Red 3'1" x 5' Wool Area Rug

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental RugFeatures:Unprocessed wool arrives at the hand spinning facility in large bales, the wool is then cleaned by hand, to remove sticks and to break up the clumps. The cleaned wool is spun into the yarns by using a traditional spinning wheel. Whether it is wool, silk or cotton it all starts with the material selection. The big piles of wool are hung onto a large rack and then submerged into the dye. The dye is heated to a near-boiling temperature for a predetermined amount of time. Depending on the weather, the dyed yarn is then set to be dried in the sunlight for one to three days. Pot dyeing and vegetable dyes are sometimes being used in this process. Before the yarn is dyed, it is first washed. This process happens by submerging the wool into a detergent bath and then wrung out several times. The yarn is washed again in clean water to remove all remnants of the detergent.A design is rendered and printed out. This complete map contains all the minor details of the design that will be applied in making the rug, knot by knot. To start weaving, the loom must be prepared with columns of warps and wefts. Warps are the threads that run vertically and are intertwined with the threads called wefts which run horizontally. Once the first row or weft is finished and firmly pushed down a second row intertwines to avoid knots from moving. The intense labor is repeated until a durable and precious rug is completed. The hand-knotted rug is one of a kind masterpieces created by skillful artisans who possess the traditions carried down from generation to generation.The entire rug is put through the process called binding and trimming, then it is washed and dried several times for vibrancy and sheen. The rug is laid flat on the ground, then fresh water is poured over it. The rug washers then use a wood plank, sharpened on one edge, to force the water through the rug pile. This removes impurities picked up during the creation process. No backing is needed for a hand-knotted rug. The final steps include quality inspection of the size, pile height, and shearing. It is important to notice that each weaver or group of weavers adds personality to the new rug, no two rugs are ever the same and all of the handmade rugs are one-of-a-kind.TraditionalConstruction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: YesRemarks/Condition Details: NoTraditional Style: KazakPattern: OrientalPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyReversible: NoStain Resistant: YesEco-Friendly: YesRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoProduct Care -: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brushCertifications: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoOEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: NoGOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoWarranty Length: 100 yearsRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: WoolMaterial Details: Primary Color: RedOne-of-a-Kind Style: KazakHigh-Low: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin: AfghanistanBacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brushDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoGoodweave Certified: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 37Overall Length - End to End: 60Overall Product Weight: 10Pile Height: 0.5Rug Size: 3'1" x 5'Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesCommercial Warranty: No