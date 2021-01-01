One-of-a-Kind Lavonia Hand-Knotted Ivory 6'6" x 9'1 Wool Area Rug

This is a beautiful genuine area rug that is hand knotted by skillful weavers in central Asia with Kork wool and silk material.Features:The size of this rug in Ft is 9' 10'' X 6' 6''.The primary color of this rug is Black.Age of this rug is recently madeCondition of this rug is excellentRug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;SilkMaterial Details: Kork Wool and SilkPrimary Color: IvoryRemarks/Conditions: ExcellentRemarks/Conditions Details: ExcellentHigh-Low: NoStyle: TraditionalCountry of Origin: Iran, Islamic Republic ofFloor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: YesProduct Care: Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergentSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoSOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 78Overall Length - End to End: 118Overall Product Weight: 38.4Pile Height: 0.38Rug Size: 6'6" x 9'1Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: 30 Days