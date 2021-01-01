One-of-a-Kind Landseer Hand-Knotted Brown/Gray 8'9" x 12' Area Rug

Features:A design is rendered and printed out to on an enormous graph paper, or map called the Naksha. This complete map contains all the minor details of the design that will be applied in making the rug, knot by knot. The loom must be prepared with columns of warps and wefts, sometimes called woofs. Warps are the threads that run vertically and are intertwined with the threads called wefts which run horizontally. Once the first row or weft is finished and firmly pushed down a second row intertwines to avoid knots from moving. The intense labor is repeated until a durable and precious rug is completed.The rug is laid flat on the ground, then fresh water is poured over it. The rug washers then use a wood plank, sharpened on one edge, to force the water through the rug pile. This removes impurities picked up during the creation process.Rug Shape: RectangleMaterial: Wool;Silk;CottonMaterial Details: Primary Color: Brown/GrayHigh-Low: YesStyle: IndustrialSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCountry of Origin: IndiaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: INDIABacking Material: NoBacking Material Details: Floor Heating Safe: YesFringe / Tassel: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brushSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOTS License Number: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoCRI Certified: NoSATRA Approved: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Goodweave Certified: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Dimensions:Overall Width: 105Overall Length: 144Overall Product Weight: 68.24Pile Height: 0.5Rug Size: 8'9" x 12'Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No