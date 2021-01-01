From isabelline

One-of-a-Kind Karasel Hand-Knotted Ivory/Blue/Red 2'8" x 8'6" Runner Wool Area Rug

$329.99
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

This genuine hand-knotted one-of-a-kind area rug.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com